Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan discuss measures to enhance border customs post capacity

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 7. Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan discussed measures to enhance the throughput capacity of the Olot–Farab border customs posts, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a virtual bilateral meeting between representatives of the customs services of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan to discuss cooperation in border management and customs operations.

During the meeting, the parties extensively discussed the conditions for the movement of cargo transport between the two countries. Given the increasing flow of foreign trade goods, cooperation and experience exchange in this area play a crucial role in preventing congestion at the border.

Notably, Uzbekistan has been constructing customs terminals in areas adjacent to border customs posts to prevent bottlenecks in cargo transport. One such terminal has been launched near the Olot border customs post, and its operational procedures were presented during the meeting.

The two sides agreed to establish direct communication between the heads of border customs posts, organize regular meetings as needed, and designate authorized personnel to address issues and develop solutions for cross-border cooperation.

The meeting also covered discussions on the technical conditions for information exchange related to the control of goods crossing the customs border between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan reached $1.14 billion in 2024. This is 4.5 percent less compared to the same period last year ($1.09 billion in 2023).