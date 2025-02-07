New court hearing scheduled for Armenian-origin persons accused of numerous crimes against Azerbaijani people

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The open preparatory court session in the criminal case regarding crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the conduct of aggressive warfare, genocide, forced population relocation, persecution, torture, robbery, and other illegal acts committed by Armenia and its armed forces, as well as the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" created by Armenia in the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan, will continue today, Trend reports.

The session will be chaired by Judge of the Baku Military Court Zeynal Aghayev at the Baku Judicial Complex.

To note, the 15 persons are accused of crimes committed by the Republic of Armenia and its armed forces, including the illegal "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" created by Armenia and its illegal armed formations.

The following individuals: Harutyunyan Arayik, Ghukasyan Arkady, Saakyan Bako, Ishkhanyan David, Manukyan David, Babayan David, Mnatsakanyan Levon, Beglaryan Vasily, Ghazaryan Eric, Allahverdiyan Davit, Stepanyan Gurgen, Balayan Levon, Babayan Madat, Martirosyan Garik, and Pashayan Melikset are charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan according to the periods of their participation in criminal acts: Article 100 (planning, preparation, unleashing or waging a war of aggression), 102 (attack on persons or institutions which enjoy international protection ), 103 (genocide), 105 (destruction of population), 106 (slavery), 107 (deportation or forced resettlement of population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible detention of a person), 112 (deprivation of liberty in violation of international law), 113 (torture), 114 (mercenarism), 115 (violation of the laws or customs of war), 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflicts), 118 (war looting), 120 (premeditated murder), 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218 (organization of a criminal community (criminal organization), 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of firearms, their components, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices), 270-1 (acts endangering aviation security), 277 (encroachment on the life of a state or public figure), 278 (forcible seizure of power or forcible retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional order of the state), 279 (creation of armed formations or groups not provided for by law) and other articles.

