Uzbek Center for Economic Research analyzes country's business climate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

The Center for Economic Research and Reforms of Uzbekistan conducted a business climate assessment survey in the country, Trend reports with reference to the Center.

The assessment of the survey is based on the methodology of "Business Climate Index" of Germany, developed by the Institute for Economic Research Institute (IFO) in Munich.

The business climate indicator stood at 26 points. This means that the business sentiment of entrepreneurs regarding the current state of their business is moderately positive. The analysis showed that out of 451 businesses, 34 percent assessed their business as "good", 46 percent - "fair" and only 19 percent - "bad".

The indicator of expectations of the prospects of business development for the next 2-3 months amounted to 43 points, that is, reflects a positive attitude. The survey results showed that out of the total number, 52 percent responded "will improve", 33 percent - "will not change", only 14 percent - "will deteriorate".

The indicator of business climate made up 35 points, i.e. its condition in Uzbekistan is assessed as "good". The country's economy is expected to experience rapid development in the next 2-3 months, the report says.

Earlier, the CER published the Business Activity Index (BAI) for April, which showed negative changes not only compared to the previous month but also with the same period last year. The main reason for the decline in the IDA is the introduction of quarantine in all regions of the country in late March 2020.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini