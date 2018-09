Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that current oil prices were beneficial to producers and consumers, Reuters reports.

Novak told media at an economic conference in the Russian far eastern city of Vladivostok that no one was interested in overheating the oil market.

Oil prices LCOc1 have pushed higher in 2018, supported by production curbs, solid demand and looming U.S. sanctions against Iran.

