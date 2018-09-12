IEA: SGC one of key projects for EU in energy source diversification

12 September 2018 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project is important for Azerbaijan, Turkey and Europe, International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol told reporters in Baku Sept. 12.

Diversification of energy sources is a strategic task for the EU, he said. SGC is one of the most important projects in this direction, he noted.

He expressed confidence that the project will be completed in time and its capacity will grow over years.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
IEA talks further growth in oil prices
Oil&Gas 13:37
EIB financing remains conditional upon TAP being operated in line with environmental standards
Oil&Gas 11:08
Europe’s dependency on gas imports to grow: figures
Oil&Gas 08:04
TAP archaeological works reveal significant archeological findings in Greece
Oil&Gas 11 September 09:46
Europe’s dependency on gas imports to grow: figures
Oil&Gas 10 September 14:15
Turkmen gas to Europe: building TCP is not the end of story
Commentary 7 September 16:13
Latest
Azerbaijan reveals priorities of co-op with Czech Republic
Economy news 13:59
Czech Republic wants to increase oil imports from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 13:43
Czech Republic interested in establishing JVs with Azerbaijan - minister
Economy news 13:40
IEA talks further growth in oil prices
Oil&Gas 13:37
Azerbaijani customs committee eyes to exceed state budget revenue forecast
Economy news 13:29
Draft program of Astana city's gasification up for public discussion
Oil&Gas 12:52
Iran president's chief of staff in Ashgabat for trade talks
Politics 12:33
Juncker calls on EU to flex global muscle as U.S. retreats
Europe 12:28
IEA expects significant gas production increase in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12:22