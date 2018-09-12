IEA: SGC one of key projects for EU in energy source diversification

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project is important for Azerbaijan, Turkey and Europe, International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol told reporters in Baku Sept. 12.

Diversification of energy sources is a strategic task for the EU, he said. SGC is one of the most important projects in this direction, he noted.

He expressed confidence that the project will be completed in time and its capacity will grow over years.

Story still developing

