Russia says OPEC, non-OPEC to discuss output scenarios in Algeria

17 September 2018 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that all possible scenarios for oil output could be discussed at a meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC states in Algeria this month, Reuters reports.

Asked whether a deal between OPEC and other producers, a group known as OPEC+, could discuss increasing output from levels agreed in June, Novak said: “I think we have the possibility to discuss any possible scenarios.”

Novak said OPEC+ would also discuss supply and demand forecasts for the fourth quarter. He added that Russia was also ready to discuss cooperation with the United States to balance the oil market, but that such discussions were not being held.

