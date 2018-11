Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Trend:

Natig Abbasov has been dismissed as Deputy Energy Minister of Azerbaijan, the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a message on Nov. 23.

The relevant order was signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Nov. 20, 2018, the message said.

Abbasov had served as deputy energy minister since 2009.

