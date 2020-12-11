Business activity index in Kazakhstan up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

Trend:

The business activity index in Kazakhstan rose by 0.6 percentage points from 48.8 to 49.4 in November 2020, Trend reports citing the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

“The growth of the index was largely influenced by the improvement of the situation in construction, which for the first time since February this year entered the positive zone, reaching 52.5 from 47.6 in October. In industry and services, the situation has not changed, the indices amounted to 49.6 and 48.7,” respectively.

“As for the regions of Kazakhstan, in November, the indicators of business activity improved in the North Kazakhstan, Turkestan regions and Shymkent city. The index in the West Kazakhstan region has significantly decreased,” said the bank.

“The business climate index in November was 1.3 (in October this year - 0.0), which indicates an improvement in the business environment. Businesses rated the current business environment positively. The respondents expect the business environment to improve in December, with an estimate of future conditions of 4.3,” the bank said.

“The business activity index is formed on the basis of a survey of enterprises about their current performance and expectations for their changes in the future. In November, 451 enterprises took part in the survey: in the construction sector - 64, industry - 169, services – 218,” the bank’s message reads.