Prices of precious metals in Azerbaijan up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on December 21 increased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose in price by 24.7605 manat or $14.5 (0.77 percent), amounting to 3,223.5315 manat ($1,896), and an ounce of silver rose by 1.42 manat or 83 cents (3.24 percent), amounting to 45.2985 manat ($26.6). The price per ounce of platinum increased by 14.8325 manat or $8.72 (0.84 percent) and amounted to 1,780.6055 manat ($1,047), and an ounce of palladium - by 56.151 manat or $33.03 (1.41 percent), amounting to 4,042.09 manat ($2,377).

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold increased by 48.178 manat or $28.340 (1.5 percent), and an ounce of platinum - by 153.1615 manat or $90.09 (9.4 percent), an ounce of silver increased by 4.225 manat $2,485 (10.3 percent), and by an ounce of palladium - by 70.1845 manat or $41.2 (1.8 percent).

In annual terms, gold rose by 709.1125 manat or $417.1 (28.2 percent), silver - by 16.2998 manat $95.8 (56.2 percent), palladium - by 736.355 manat or $433.3 (22.3 percent), and platinum rose by 190.0685 manat or $111.8 (11.9 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Dec.21, 2020 3,223.5315 45.2985 1,780.6055 4,042.09 Dec.18, 2020 3,198.771 43.8785 1,765.773 3,985.939 Nov.21, 2020 3,175.3535 41.0735 1,627.444 3,971.9055 Dec.21, 2020 2,514.419 28.9987 1,590.537 33,05.735 Daily difference: In man. 24.7605 1.42 14.8325 56.151 % 0.77 3.24 0.84 1.41 Monthly difference: In man. 48.178 4.225 153.1615 70.1845 % 1.5 10.3 9.4 1.8 Annual difference: In man. 709.1125 16.2998 190.0685 736.355 % 28.2 56.2 11.9 22.3

