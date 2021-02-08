Georgia spends significant funds on COVID-19 response

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia’s healthcare system spent over 200 million lari (about $60.2 million) on its COVID-19 response in 2020, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, Georgia spent $45.7 million under the loan agreement between the country and the International Bank of Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Out of the $45.7 million, about $1.65 million was spent on personal protective equipment for medical workers and diagnostic materials, including COVID-19 tests ($29.3 million).

Georgia spent 3.16 million lari (about $952,000) in providing quarantine spaces with medical staff.

A total of 6.3 million lari (about $1.9 million) was spent in diagnosis and treatment of COVID patients, while 62.1 million lari (about $18.6 million) was spent on medical bed supplies.

In 2020 the Health Ministry spent 19.1 million lari (about $5.7 million) on the purchase of personal protective equipment.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356