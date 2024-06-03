Latvian AirBaltic to resume seasonal flights on Riga-Baku route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Latvian AirBaltic national airline will operate traditional direct seasonal flights between Riga and Baku from July to November 2024, Deputy Head of the Latvian Embassy in Azerbaijan Vija Buša said during the Central Baltic and Azerbaijan Business Forum organized by the Caspian Energy Club in Riga, Trend reports.

"Transport and logistics are important areas of cooperation. It's crucial to develop strong, stable, and reliable transport connections between the regions of the Caspian, Black, and Baltic seas," Buša explained.

According to her, the Republic of Latvia is interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan and sees many business opportunities.

"Economic relations between Latvia and Azerbaijan have been developing positively in recent years. Latvia intends to strengthen cooperation in areas such as ICT, smart energy, and 'green' technologies, as well as agriculture, higher education, and vocational education," added Buša.

To note, in April this year, Heydar Aliyev International Airport served about 570 thousand passengers. This is 50 percent more than in the same period last year, when 379,000 passengers were transported.

On international routes, foreign airlines accounted for 54.3 percent of passenger traffic, the rest was carried out by the national airline. Foreign airlines served more than 280,000 passengers, while the national airline served 236,000 passengers.

In April of this year, the number of passengers transported in the direction of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increased by 30 percent and amounted to 52.7 thousand people. Comparing the figures for April 2023 and 2024, the number of flights on this route increased from 152 to 266.

Thus, in the first four months of 2024, Baku Airport served 41.3 percent more passengers than in the last year's corresponding period—over two million passengers. During this period, a number of popular international destinations from the airport included cities such as Istanbul, Tbilisi, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Moscow, Ankara, St. Petersburg, Delhi, Doha, and Sharjah. AZAL, Turkish Airlines, Ajet, Aeroflot, Rossiya Airlines, Air Arabia, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, FlyDubai, Georgian Wings, Indigo, Qatar Airways, and other airlines carried more than 1.17 million passengers on these routes.

