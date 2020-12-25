Number of COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan surpasses 150,000

In the past 24 hours, 736 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Almaty city has added the highest number of fresh daily infections - 95. Coming in second is Pavlodar region with 93 new COVID-19 cases.

65 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kostanay region, 62 - in Atyrau region, 61 - in Almaty region, 61 - in East Kazakhstan region, 61 - in North Kazakhstan region, 60 - in Nur-Sultan city, 58 - in Akmola region, 37 - in Karaganda region, 29 - in West Kazakhstan region, 15 in Zhambyl region, 12 - in Mangistau region, 11 - in Aktobe region, 9 - in Turkestan region, 4 - in Kyzylorda region, and 3 - in Shymkent city.

The overall caseload in Kazakhstan has totaled 150,198 since the onset of the pandemic.