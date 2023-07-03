Kazakhstan outlines roadmap for boosting oil production by 2028

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Top executives from several subsidiary companies of Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas national energy company, as well as key stakeholders in the country's subsoil sector have evaluated the future prospects for oil and gas industry amidst global transformations, the company told Trend.

As the company revealed, KMG's Chairman of the Board, Magzum Mirzagaliyev, in his opening address, highlighted the pressing issues facing KMG's fields, particularly the development of hard-to-recover reserves. The majority of these reserves are concentrated in high-viscosity oil fields with low-permeability and carbonate reservoirs. The impact of global trends on Kazakhstan's oil sector has necessitated the adoption of new rules of engagement.

During the session, participants emphasized the urgent need for standardization in the implementation and monitoring of pilot-industrial tests (PIT) for new technologies. This approach would facilitate the identification and deployment of optimal techniques to enhance oil recovery across KMG's fields, as well as their replication in similar fields worldwide.

Looking towards the future, Mirzagaliyev emphasized the paramount importance of adhering to a comprehensive roadmap aimed at increasing the oil recovery factor (ORF) of KMG's fields. Leveraging the experience gained from applying innovative technologies in analogous fields globally will be crucial in achieving their objectives over the next five years.

To provide a comprehensive assessment, participants were presented with a unified Diagnostic Map encompassing the top 12 KMG fields, boasting a total of 70 fields with substantial remaining recoverable oil reserves. Evaluation criteria covered five key aspects, including geology, development, production, drilling, and infrastructure. Additionally, 14 technological parameters were examined, ranging from replenishment and depletion of reserves to well trajectory compliance and infrastructure limitations.

The session concluded with participants offering valuable recommendations to further streamline the standardization of parameters and criteria for the technological evaluation of fields and PIT of new technologies. As a result, a well-defined roadmap has been charted out to address the technological challenges in intensifying oil production until 2028.