Kazatomprom reveals plans for production, sale of uranium in 2024

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 6. Kazatomprom Group (KAP, the national nuclear company of Kazakhstan) plans to produce 21,000 – 22,500 tons of uranium in 2024, Trend reports.

Thus, the company plans to increase production compared to 2023, when 21,112 tons of uranium were produced, which is 1 percent lower than the same period in 2022 (21,227 tons).

In addition to this, Kazatomprom expects uranium sales in 2024 to be 18,000 – 18,500 tons.

To note, the sales volume of the company amounted to 18,069 tons of uranium from January through December 2023, which is 10 percent more than over the same period of 2022 (16,358 tons).

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan ranks second in the world in terms of proven natural uranium reserves. The depths of the Republic of Kazakhstan contain around 14 percent of all proven world reserves. The entire proven reserves of uranium in the country are expected to be more than 700,000 tons.

Kazakhstan surpassed the United States in uranium production in 2009 and continues to dominate the global market.

Kazakhstan accounts for almost 40 percent of global uranium output. The country's volume of uranium production in 2021 reached 21,800 tons, while the volume in 2022 stood at 21,300 tons.