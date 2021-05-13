China's Qinghai donates anti-pandemic supplies to Kyrgyzstan

A batch of anti-pandemic supplies donated to Kyrgyzstan by northwest China's Qinghai Province left the city of Xining, the provincial capital, on Tuesday, Xinhua reported, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The consignment of medical supplies worth 369,000 yuan (about 57,416 U.S. dollars) includes medical masks, protective suits and thermometers.

The supplies are expected to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in early June via the China-Europe freight train service.

Ying Xiuli, from the Foreign Affairs Office of Qinghai Province, said that the rail service, as an economical, fast and safe mode of transportation, has played an important role in connecting China with the world amid the pandemic, which brought uncertainties to sea and air transportation.