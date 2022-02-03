EU will continue to support Kyrgyzstan's health system - Ambassador Eduard Auer

Today, February 3, Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic Alymkadyr Beishenaliev and the EU Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Eduard Auer visited the laboratory and the Republican Center for Quarantine and Particularly Dangerous Infections. The meeting was also attended by Nazira Artykova, the WHO Representative in Kyrgyzstan, and Stalbek Berdiev, Director of the Republican Center for Quarantine and Particularly Dangerous Infections, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the pandemic, the EU-WHO program, launched in 2020, trained national epidemiologists, laboratory workers, and public health professionals involved in COVID-19 testing. In addition, the EU-WHO program reviewed 13 national health facilities across the country. Sustainability criteria for quality management systems, biosafety, healthcare facilities' waste management capabilities, and training of healthcare workers for COVID-19 testing were reviewed.

"The spread of SARS-CoV-2 tested national laboratories in Kyrgyzstan. Good laboratory practices, quality control, and accurate results are an essential part of our response to COVID-19," said Alymkadyr Beishenaliev. He thanked the WHO and EU Delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic for their consistent technical support and advice on strengthening national laboratory capacity.

The EU Ambassador Eduard Auer emphasized: "Testing is crucial for effective control of COVID-19 transmission. No one is safe until we are all safe. And the EU will continue to support Kyrgyzstan's health system and provide vaccines through the global COVAX mechanism. Europeans and Kyrgyz people are working together to overcome this global pandemic."

Central Asia COVID-19 Crisis Response Programme (CACCR) is a collaborative effort between the European Union (EU) and the WHO Regional Office for Europe targeting Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan. The two-year, €3 million regional project is designed to help prevent, detect and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and to enhance the countries' capacity to respond to similar public health threats.