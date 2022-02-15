Russian oil company to assist in implementing projects in construction of small HPPs in Kyrgyzstan

A Russian oil company will help implement projects in the construction of small hydropower plants in the Kyrgyz Republic, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

Acting Minister of Investment Nuradil Bayasov met on Feb. 10 with representatives of Tatneft PJSC to discuss the implementation of investment projects in the energy sector in Kyrgyzstan.

Tatneft PJSC is one of the largest Russian oil companies, which dynamically develops oil and gas production, oil refining, oil and gas chemistry, tire complex, gas station network, electric power industry, development and production of equipment for oil and gas industry and block of service structures.

"Given the interest of Tatneft, the Agency assisted in the meeting of the Tatar delegation with the domestic company Kyrgyz Unaa Kurulush LLC, which is engaged in the production of hydraulic turbines," the report said.

Thus, on Feb. 11 employees of Tatneft visited the Kyrgyz Unaa Kurulush LLC, where they inspected the production in order to further cooperation in implementing investment projects in the construction of small hydropower plants.