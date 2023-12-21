China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway to bail Kyrgyzstan out transport deadlock - minister

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 21. The construction of the "China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan" railway will enable Kyrgyzstan to break free from transport deadlock, Daniyar Amangeldiev, Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan said, during a press conference assessing the outcomes of 2023, Trend reports

"Kyrgyzstan has been actively exploring and will continue to explore ways to break free from our transportation and geographical constraints. One of the major projects in this regard is the construction of the "China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan" railway, which will offer an escape from this deadlock," he said.

He emphasized that the Ministry is also exploring a second transportation corridor, running from Kyrgyzstan through Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, the Caucasus to Russia and the Persian Gulf.

"Through bilateral and multilateral economic collaborations, we aim to diversify our current markets and discover new export and import opportunities. For this purpose, the ministry has established trade representations in China, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye," Amangeldiev noted.

He mentioned that a representation office for Kyrgyzstan will soon open at the Termez International Trade Center in Uzbekistan. This move will enable the country to introduce its products to markets in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India.

The proposed China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is envisioned as a 454-kilometer rail link aimed at integrating the railway networks of these three countries.

