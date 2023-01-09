Annual overview of most important events in Tajikistan's agriculture sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Trend News Agency presents a brief overview of key events in Tajikistan's agriculture sector in 2022.

Tajikistan on the road to digital agriculture

A training workshop "Towards the development of a roadmap for the digitalization of agriculture in Tajikistan", organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), took place in Dushanbe in November 2022.

Participants shared experiences and opinions on a vision for digital agriculture in Tajikistan that will guide the development of a national roadmap to transition to a more sustainable and productive agricultural sector.

Additionally, they had an opportunity to learn directly from renowned experts from the Republic of Korea about digital agriculture policies and smart farm innovations implemented in Korea.

According to the Deputy Head of the Department of Tajikistan’s Ministry of Agriculture Shamsiddin Soliev, the development of digital agriculture is more relevant than ever, and the modernization of the agricultural sector is increasingly associated with the development of digitalization and innovation.

He noted that Tajikistan's strategy is aimed at high indicators of the development of the agro-industrial sector that cannot be accomplished without appropriate digital solutions.

Tajikistan constructing agricultural enterprise in Khujand city

Construction of an agricultural enterprise for the processing of vegetables and fruits is underway on the territory of the industrial zone of Tajikistan's Khujand city. Currently, in the administrative center of the Sughd region - the city of Khujand, special attention is paid to the construction of new production enterprises. The initiator of the construction is the company "Doro Invest".

Upon commissioning of the Doro Invest LLC enterprise, up to 90 tons of local fruits and vegetables will be processed here every month. In the first stage, the company's management will provide jobs for 120 people. Future plans include employing up to 300 people.

Meanwhile, according to the plan of the Khujand mayor's office, by 2026, 590 objects for various purposes will be built and put into operation in the city.

Fruit farming industry in Tajikistan rapidly developing - ministry

The Ministry of Agriculture of Tajikistan has reported that the fruit farming industry is rapidly developing in Tajikistan this year. As of December 2, 2022, Tajik farmers have collected 260,682 tons of fruits, which is 63,314 tons more than last year.

In particular, 154,277 tons of grapes were collected throughout the country, which is 43,122 tons more than in 2021. To date, the harvest of grapes is 75,628 tons in districts under Central Government Jurisdiction, 42,415 tons in the Sughd region, and 36,234 tons in the Khatlon region.

FAO launches new agricultural project in Tajikistan

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and Tajikistan's state institution Agricultural Entrepreneurship Development Project Management Unit launched a new agricultural project in November 2022.

Under this new project, which is funded by the World Bank (WB), technical assistance will be provided to Tajikistan to strengthen the resilience of the agriculture sector.

The objectives of the project are to increase the resiliency of the agricultural sector and to enable it to transition to a more sustainable, productive, climate-resilient, and inclusive model.

FAO will focus on key technical support areas, such as improving public agricultural services by strengthening Tajikistan's seed system through improved access to seeds and seedlings.

FAO to help Tajikistan boost its exports on world markets

Tajikistan will join the Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) "One Country One Priority Product" to promote its apricots on the world markets, National Technical Officer on Food Security and Nutrition at FAO Ibrohim Ahmadov announced in December.

He noted joining the One Country - One Priority Product project, which was launched by the FAO Director-General in 2021, will help promote Tajik products at world markets at better prices.

According to Ahmadov, Tajikistan is currently increasing the export of not only fresh apricots but also receiving more profit from the production and sale of dried fruits abroad.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture reported that Tajikistan holds one of the leading places in the region in terms of the area of ​​apricot orchards - 59,125 hectares. During this year, a total of 128,000 tons of apricots were produced across the country.

International cooperation: Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia to establish joint ventures in agriculture

Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia will establish joint enterprises for the manufacturing of fruit juices and dried fruits, with further export of products to the markets of Saudi Arabia and other countries, the Ministry of Agriculture reported in July.

At the same time, the two countries will strive to cooperate in the construction of greenhouses, warehouses and cold stores for storing fruits and vegetables, as well as start honey exports from Kyrgyzstan to Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Agriculture of Tajikistan, Saadi Karimzoda, noted that the current priority goals are the implementation of investment programs and projects in order to boost agricultural products' turnover and increase Tajikistan's export potential.

Tajikistan, Uzbekistan considering implementation of agricultural projects

Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan Kakhramon Yuldashev met with the Ambassador of Tajikistan to Uzbekistan Abdujabbor Rahmonzoda on October 26, 2022.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the dynamics of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan's strategic partnership in agriculture, as well as a number of promising projects.

Yuldashev and Rahmonzoda considered a project to create modern greenhouse complexes and an intensive garden in the Gissar district of Tajikistan on an area of ​​5 hectares, the cost of which will be about $3.3 million.

Particular attention was also paid to the opening of an Agricultural Knowledge and Innovation Systems (AKIS) representative office in Tajikistan's Sughd region.

On the basis of this AKIS representative office, it is planned to conduct training seminars for Tajik scientists, specialists and farmers on teaching innovative agricultural technologies for growing fruits and vegetables, and modern irrigation methods.

Belarusian agricultural company to supply tractors to Tajikistan

Belorussian Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ) signed contracts with companies from Tajikistan for $11 million in October 2022.

On the sidelines of the Tajikistan-Belarus business forum, which was held on October 11, the agreements were signed between the General Director of MTZ Vitaly Vovk and the heads of Tajik Madadi Tursunzoda and Agrotechservice companies.

Under these agreements, a total of 170 tractors worth about $4 million will be delivered to Madadi Tursunzoda and 320 tractors worth more than $7 million to Agrotechservice.

As reported, from January through September 2021, Belorussian Minsk Tractor Works delivered about 370 tractors to Tajikistan.

Tajikistan's agriculture sector contributes to about 20 percent of the national GDP and employs approximately 45 percent of the population. Tajikistan's agriculture is characterized by two farming systems determined by its geography, where potato and wheat farming, along with horticulture is taking place in the country's uplands, while irrigated cotton dominates in the lowlands.