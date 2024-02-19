Tajikistan surpasses customs revenue goals in January 2024

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 19. Tajikistan surpassed its customs duties collection targets in January 2024, the country's President Emomali Rahmon, said, Trend reports.

Rahmon made this announcement during his address to the government, where the socio-economic development results of January 2024 were discussed.

However, Rahmon also acknowledged shortcomings in the customs sphere that require attention. The president instructed the Customs Service under the Government of Tajikistan to intensify efforts towards digitizing the system, preventing customs violations, ensuring proper accounting of payments and customs value, and meeting the customs payment collection plan for 2024 as per previous directives.

The Agency for Innovations and Digital Technologies was tasked with collaborating with other ministries and agencies to implement effective measures for digitizing relevant socio-economic sectors outlined in the Medium-Term Program for the Development of the Digital Economy in Tajikistan for 2021-2025 and addressing existing challenges in this process.

Additionally, the Communications Service of Tajikistan was directed to take further steps to ensure high-speed internet at relatively low and affordable prices across the country, particularly in remote regions.