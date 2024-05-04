Tajikistan and Uzbekistan discuss issues of state border demarcation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. From April 29 to May 4, 2024, the next meeting of the working groups of the Joint Tajik-Uzbek Demarcation Commission was held in Dushanbe, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan says, Trend reports.

It is reported that the meeting reviewed the progress of demarcation works, and agreed proposals were prepared regarding the project demarcation line between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The ministry reported that the meeting was held in a spirit of partnership and a constructive atmosphere, which is a tradition for these meetings. Upon completion, the corresponding protocol was signed. The next meeting will take place on the territory of Tajikistan.