Turkmenistan, EU discuss regional program on rule of law

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan and the EU have discussed the Central Asia regional program on the rule of law, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

This program was presented at the videoconference meeting with representatives of the EU and Turkmenistan, which was held on May 5, 2020.



The purpose of this meeting was to familiarize Turkmenistan with the regional program EU-Central Asia Rule of Law Platform, as well as its main component on promoting transparency and action against economic crimes in Central Asia.

The fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism, corporate governance and compliance with business standards are important components of EU and Turkmenistan’s joint projects.

The participants of the meeting exchanged views on the prospects of this project, its goals and objectives.

From Turkmenistan's side, the meeting was attended by representatives of several ministries and departments, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan.

Representatives of the EU in Turkmenistan and specialists from the Transparency and Action against economic crimes in Central Asia project represented the European side.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva