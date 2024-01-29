Turkmenistan discusses further development of co-op with Iran's region

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 29. Turkmenistan discussed with the Iranian Razavi Khorasan province the current state and further development of cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmed Gurbanov and Governor of Razavi Khorasan Province of Iran Yaqub Ali Nazari.

During the meeting, the parties noted the high level of trust in bilateral relations, consolidated by the systematic and dynamic nature of contacts at the highest level.

Furthermore, the parties noted their interest in intensifying cooperation between the regions of the two states.

In this context, the memorandum previously signed between the Mary region of Turkmenistan and the Razavi Khorasan province of Iran was also touched upon.

At the same time, the importance of the visit of the Iranian delegation headed by the Governor of Razavi Khorasan province to Turkmenistan, which is a practical step in the implementation of the previously signed document, was stressed.

Meanwhile, an Iranian delegation consisting of private sector managers and executive officials headed by Yaqub Ali Nazari, previously visited the Mary region of Turkmenistan and got acquainted with its economic potential and infrastructure.

