Uzbekistan shares trade turnover volume with Türkiye

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 1. Trading between Uzbekistan and Türkiye was worth $1.1 billion between January and May 2024, Trend reports.

As per data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, this figure is 15.3 percent lower compared to the same period last year ($1.3 billion in January–May 2023).

Türkiye ranked fourth among the countries with the largest volume of foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan. The country’s share in the total volume of trade turnover in Uzbekistan accounts for 4.5 percent.

The volume of exports to Türkiye from Uzbekistan amounted to $493.7 million during this period, which is less by 16.7 percent, compared to the same period last year ($593.1 million in January–May 2023).

Uzbekistan’s imports from Türkiye reached $703.4 million from January through May 2024. This figure has decreased by 6.1 percent year-on-year ($749.2 million in January–May 2023).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover volume amounted to $26.7 billion from January through May 2024. This is 3 percent more year-on-year ($25.9 billion in January–May 2023).

Uzbekistan's exports reached $10.8 billion from January through May 2024, while imports amounted to $15.9 billion.