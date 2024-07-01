Hosting COP29 represents vital international success for Azerbaijan - Bulgarian ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Bulgaria welcomes the holding of COP29 this November in Baku and considers it an important international success for Azerbaijan, the Bulgarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ruslan Stoyanov said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the sixth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan on July 1 in Baku.

"Azerbaijan is known for its energy resources, but COP29 will also allow it to show itself as an important negotiator on the implementation of the international climate agenda. Bulgaria is actively cooperating with Azerbaijan on issues that will be addressed during COP29," the Ambassador noted.

Meanwhile, cooperation on environmental issues is also reflected in the Protocol signed today on the results of the sixth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan.

According to the information, within the context of environmental protection, the stated goal of Bulgaria and Azerbaijan was to enhance regional and bilateral relations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel