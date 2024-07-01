Azerbaijan increases expenditures on labor pension payments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Expenditures on the payment of labor pensions have been increased by 25 million manat ($14.6 million), Trend reports.

According to information, it is reflected in the law on Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the Budget of the State Fund for Social Protection for 2024," approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

Under the law, expenditures on payments to the population have been increased from 6.6 billion manat ($3.8 billion) to 6.7 billion manat ($3.9 billion). Meanwhile, expenditures on labor pensions increased from 6.5 billion manat ($3.8 billion) to 6.52 billion manat ($3.83 billion).

Expenditures on co-financing of activity of the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority on the organization of social services for the population, as well as on payment of services for banking operations on pensions and allowances and other expenditures, have been increased from 78.5 billion manat ($46.1 billion) to 78.53 billion manat ($46.16 billion), expenditures on maintenance of the staff and other structural subdivisions of the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority from 130.1 billion manat ($76.4 billion) to 135.08 billion manat ($79.4 billion).

