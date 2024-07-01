Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan eases electoral process for new-generation ID card holders

Politics Materials 1 July 2024 16:21 (UTC +04:00)

Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The participation of holders of new-generation ID cards in the electoral process has been simplified in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to information, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to the Electoral Code in this regard.

In this way, the information on the validity term, number, date of issue, and identity confirmation will all be included in the records of the next-generation ID holders who will take part in the voting process.

