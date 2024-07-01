Competo LLC appointed a new Chief Executive Officer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. As of July 1, 2024, Rauf Gulamaliyev has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Competo LLC.

After completing his Master’s degree in Corporate Finance, Rauf joined PASHA Holding LLC in 2015, and until July 1, 2024, he held the role of Head of Ecosystem Development.

Rauf participated and played a crucial role in the launch of products such as Umico Bonus, Umico Market, and m10. In addition, he was the force behind the partnerships with Uklon, Trendyol, and Bakikart.