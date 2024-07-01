Azerbaijani and Tajik central bank governors meet in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 1. Under the scope of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund electoral group, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov and Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan Firdavs Tolibzoda met in Dushanbe, Trend reports.

The meeting concluded with the signing of cooperation memoranda, which formalized the parties' commitment to furthering bilateral collaboration.

The bank heads also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in the banking sector and expressed readiness to make every effort to achieve a new qualitative level of interaction.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the creation of favorable conditions for opening banks or representative offices of Azerbaijani banks, expansion of correspondent relations between commercial banks of the two countries, exchange of experience in the field of banking supervision and insurance, development of capital market and implementation of international standards of financial reporting are the next tasks of bilateral relations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel