Kazakhstan launches anti-terrorist operation regime in certain areas of several cities

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 1. Kazakhstan has introduced a legal regime for anti-terrorist operations in certain areas of several cities, the statement of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee said, Trend reports.

The reason for the introduction of the regime of anti-terrorist operations is the holding in Kazakhstan of several important international events, including the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the state visit of the President of the People's Republic of China.

Meanwhile, it is noted that the legal regime is established in Astana from July 2 through July 4 on the territory of the SCO Summit venues and routes of travel for protected persons. In the case of the arrival of protected persons on the territory of Akmola, Karaganda regions, and Almaty city, a legal regime of anti-terrorist operations will be established for the period and in places of their presence in these regions.

According to the information, in the areas of the anti-terrorist operation, measures will be applied to restrict the movement of individuals and vehicles during the stay of protected persons. The movement of urban passenger transport will be canceled on the sections of the special route for protected persons.

Furthermore, taking into account the introduction of the legal regime for anti-terrorist operations, a moderate ("yellow") level of terrorist threat is established at the sites of the SCO summit in the cities of Astana, Almaty, Karaganda, and Kokshetau from July 2 through July 4.

