Kazakhstan's Astana airport kicks into high gear

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 1. During the period of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in the Kazakh capital Astana, the airport will work in a reinforced and round-the-clock mode, the statement of the press service of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan said, Trend reports.

"The regular flights are set to take off according to the schedule. During the period of the summit, it will additionally involve production staff and dispatch personnel. Thus, more than 100 workers are involved as a reserve, and together with the capital Akimat (executive power), volunteers with knowledge of foreign languages are involved. The readiness of reserve airports in the cities of Almaty and Karaganda is also provided for," the statement of the Ministry reads.

The ministry also noted that within the framework of the SCO, railway transportation facilities operate in regular mode.

"To date, 23 routes with an average daily passenger flow of about 11,000 passengers per day run from Astana-1 station. A total of 19 routes with an average daily passenger flow of 8,000 passengers per day run from the railway station "Nurly Zhol". The stations are equipped with comprehensive security systems," the statement noted.

To note, the SCO Summit will take place in Astana on July 3–4, with 16 heads of state and government in attendance.

