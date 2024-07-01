Azerbaijani FM discusses regional issues with Israeli counterpart

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of the State of Israel, Israel Katz had a telephone conversation on June 28, 2024, Trend reports.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries, international and regional issues, and the situation around the Gaza Strip.

Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the importance of achieving a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible and a peaceful settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Furthermore, the sides discussed works and plans to be implemented within the framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), covering 2024–2026.

The minister informed the Israeli side in detail about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, large-scale reconstruction and construction works carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, issues of combating the mine threat, as well as the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

It was emphasized that there is an additional opportunity for cooperation between the two countries within the framework of our country's presidency at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

