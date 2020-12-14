Iranian, Afghan diplomats discuss issues of mutual interest

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi and Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar shared views on a range of issues, including Afghan peace talks, bilateral relations and finalization of a comprehensive document on long-term cooperation, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Atmar appreciated Araghchi for his efforts in inaugurating Khaf-Herat railway, saying that following Afghanistan's connection to Central Asian countries in the north and rail linkage with Iran in the west have increased the spirit of hope to strengthen cooperation and regional connectivity between governments and peoples.

Hailing cooperation between Kabul and Tehran in various fields, he called joint efforts to strengthen regional consensus for the success of Afghan peace talks as important and effective, saying that these efforts should be continued to achieve lasting peace in Afghanistan and ensure regional economic stability and development.

Araghchi, for his part, appreciated Afghan minister's attention to the development of relations between the two countries, describing development of bilateral relations as important for regional connectivity and economic prosperity.

He also reaffirmed his country's support to Afghan peace talks.