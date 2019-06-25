Iran talks permanent closing of diplomatic channels as result of US sanctions

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Imposing sanctions by the US on Iranian Supreme Leader and foreign minister means permanent closing of diplomatic channels, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi tweeted, Trend reports.

"The US intends to destroy all the mechanisms protecting the peace and security in the world," he said.

On June 25 US President Donald Trump said that the sanctions were imposed on Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to block the access to his financial resources.

According to the US president’s decree, the access to the financial resources of representatives of the supreme leader's office will be blocked.

The sanctions will be soon imposed on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and eight commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news