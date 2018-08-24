Iran to begin trial of those behind currency market turmoil

24 August 2018 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

Trend:

The Iranian Judiciary plans to bring those behind the recent fluctuation in foreign currency rates before open courts from Sunday.

The trial sessions dealing with the cases of disruptors of the country’s monetary and currency system are slated to begin in the first and second branches of “special courts” on Aug 26, Tasnim News agency reported.

The court sessions will be open to the public and media outlets are allowed to release the names of the accused.

On August 1, Iran’s Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri gave a stern warning to the elements behind the recent fluctuation in currency rates and price hikes, warning them to stop betraying the nation before facing the consequences of their actions.

While Iran’s market has experienced a hike in the value of foreign currencies and gold coin prices in recent months, the Iranian money has plunged to a record low against the US dollar in the unofficial market. Iranian gold coin price has also rocketed up in recent weeks, hitting 45 million rials on July 30.

There has been growing demand for dollars among ordinary Iranians, who fear more plunge in the value of their assets and growing price of goods, even those not imported from abroad.

Foreign currency values began to rise in Iran after the US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May and announced plans for a fresh wave of sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

