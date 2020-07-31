Georgian President approved Flag of President of Georgia
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili approved the flag of President of Georgia in accordance with the procedure provided by the Law of Georgia on Symbols of State Importance – Presidential Administration, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
The Law of Georgia on Symbols of State Importance obligates state institutions to approve symbols created without prior agreement with Heraldic State Council before January 1 of 2022.
Heraldic State Council of Georgian parliament created three projects of the flag out of which one was approved by President of Georgia.
The Presidential Administration explains that reflection of the flag represents the standard of First Democratic Republic of Georgia.
Latest
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva extends Eid al-Adha congratulations to people of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president allocates funds for construction of Garamaryam-Ismayilli-Shaki-Shirinbulag highway
President Aliyev allocates funds for renovation of Oghuz-Shaki section of Garamaryam-Ismayilli-Shaki road
MFA: Azerbaijan continues to rely on Helsinki Final Act seeking to restore its territorial integrity