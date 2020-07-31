Georgian President approved Flag of President of Georgia

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili approved the flag of President of Georgia in accordance with the procedure provided by the Law of Georgia on Symbols of State Importance – Presidential Administration, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The Law of Georgia on Symbols of State Importance obligates state institutions to approve symbols created without prior agreement with Heraldic State Council before January 1 of 2022.

Heraldic State Council of Georgian parliament created three projects of the flag out of which one was approved by President of Georgia.

The Presidential Administration explains that reflection of the flag represents the standard of First Democratic Republic of Georgia.