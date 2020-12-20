Georgian gov’t determining high risk groups for vaccination, working to receive vaccine ‘as soon as possible’

The Government of Georgia is determining high risks groups of vaccination after Georgia receives the coronavirus vaccine, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia noted at the meeting of the special working group overseeing the COVID-19 vaccination process yesterday that it is important to start vaccination in the country as soon as possible, using ‘safe and qualitative’ vaccine approved by the United States and the European Union.

Georgia negotiating with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, Gavi Alliance to receive coronavirus vaccine when approved

Georgia is expected to receive the coronavirus vaccine via the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility (Covax) either in Spring 2021. However, the country is now holding active negotiations with its partner states to receive sufficient amount of coronavirus vaccine before.

Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandre Khvtisiashvili said during the meeting that the foreign ministry - through its diplomatic missions - is meanwhile holding consultations with the manufacturing companies.

Head of NCDC: once a vaccine is approved, it will be available to the Georgian population

Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia noted that intensive work is underway to define the most acceptable vaccine, the ways of transportation and the target group(s) which will be vaccinated first.

Public Defender Nino Lomjaria who also attended the meeting said the decisions concerning the vaccination process should be transparent. Therefore, she said the population should be provided with updates about the negotiations over the vaccination.