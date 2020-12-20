EU, WHO team up to help Georgian healthcare system cope with pandemic

The European Union and the World Health Organisation (WHO) are working together in Georgia to provide medical equipment and training to health workers during the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

EU Ambassador to Georgia Carl Hartzell and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge discussed the EU support to the county’s healthcare system, as well as further developments and perspectives of cooperation with the WHO during the meeting in Tbilisi yesterday.

Ambassador Hartzell said that ‘an important part of the European Union’s efforts to support Georgia during this pandemic is the direct support we are providing to the Georgian health sector’.

In this field, we have provided funding to WHO to deliver over 2 million pieces of medical equipment to laboratories and hospitals in Georgia”, he said.

Carl Hartzell also noted that the EU is also discussing with the WHO ‘ways to support vaccine deployment and vaccination efforts’.

This will be challenging, but we will be working hard through different channels to make sure that we do as much as we can to help bringing Georgia out of this health crisis”, he added.

Hans Kluge, who is on a five-day visit to Georgia, also stated that health is 'an important driver of social cohesion, economic development and ultimately regional security’.