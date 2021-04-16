Georgia reports 1,077 new cases of coronavirus for April 16
Georgia has reported 1,077 new cases of coronavirus, 442 recoveries and eight deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
As reported, some 31,645 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 20,727 of the 31,645 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 10,918 were PCR tests.
The new 1,077 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 641 cases
Adjara - 97 cases
Imereti - 52 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 44 cases
Shida Kartli - 38 cases
Guria - 27 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 109 cases
Kakheti - 36 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 22 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 5 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 6 cases.
The country has had 293,321 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.
Currently, 9,548 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.
