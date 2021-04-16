Georgia reports 1,077 new cases of coronavirus for April 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,077 new cases of coronavirus, 442 recoveries and eight deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, some 31,645 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 20,727 of the 31,645 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 10,918 were PCR tests.

The new 1,077 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 641 cases

Adjara - 97 cases

Imereti - 52 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 44 cases

Shida Kartli - 38 cases

Guria - 27 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 109 cases

Kakheti - 36 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 22 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 5 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 6 cases.

The country has had 293,321 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Currently, 9,548 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.

