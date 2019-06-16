New airport to be built in Cairo

16 June 2019 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

A new airport will open in the capital of Egypt - Cairo soon, Egyptian Minister of Tourism Rania Al-Mashat said at the press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

The minister stressed that the new airport will be called "Sphinx" and will mainly serve domestic flights.

"The airport will be near the famous pyramids and it will be possible to take a selfie without leaving the airport building," she added.

“A museum is planned to be built near the pyramids,” the minister said. “The collection of the museum is expected to consist of over 1,000 exhibits, most of which belong to the era and life of Pharaoh Tutankhamun.”

The museum will open in 2021.

