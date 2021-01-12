Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 660,000 in past day - WHO

More than 660,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 89.04 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 19:21 Moscow time on January 11, as many as 89,048,345 novel coronavirus cases and 1,930,265 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 660,993 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 11,061.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America account for more than 57% of the COVID-19 daily tally (380,886 cases). Next are Europe (189,271 cases), and Southeast Asia (28,672 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (22,009,275), India (10,466,595), Brazil (8,075,998), Russia (3,425,269), the United Kingdom (3,072,353), France (2,737,501), Italy (2,276,491), Spain (2,025,560), Germany (1,921,024), Colombia (1,771,363), Argentina (1,714,409), and Mexico (1,524,036).