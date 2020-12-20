Germany has not yet identified coronavirus mutation reported in Britain - minister
Germany has not detected the new coronavirus strain that has been identified in Britain, Health Minister Jens Spahn told public broadcaster ARD on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
“It (the mutation) has not yet been identified in Germany,” Spahn said, adding that all flights from the United Kingdom will be suspended from midnight. “But of course we take the reports from Britain very seriously.”
