UK records another 9,834 coronavirus cases, 215 deaths
Another 9,834 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,115,509, according to official figures released Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The country also reported another 215 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 120,580. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.
The latest figures were revealed as more than 17.5 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine.
