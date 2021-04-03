Belgium may be past the peak of COVID-19 wave

A recent drop in the number of new coronavirus infections shows that Belgium might finally be at a tipping point in its fight against the disease, the government's interfederal spokesman on COVID-19 Yves Van Laethem said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Between March 23 and March 30, an average of 4,814 new people tested positive per day, at an infection rate of 11 percent, which is significantly down from the 41 percent registered two weeks ago.

The third COVID-19 wave peaked on March 22, where Belgium registered a staggering 6,279 new infections in a single day.

The COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom accounts for around 78 percent of the new infections in Belgium.

To date, Belgium has recorded a total of 887,920 COVID-19 cases and 23,045 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.