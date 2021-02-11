WHO reports over 334,000 new daily cases of COVID-19

More than 334,000 new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed globally in the past 24 hours, pushing a total number of infections to 106.55 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 10,700 to exceed 2.33 million.

As of 19.07 Moscow time on February 10, as many as 106,555,206 coronavirus cases and 2,333,446 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 334,648 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 10,702.

The WHO statistics are based on the officially confirmed data provided by countries.

South and North America account for more than 42% of new COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (143,036). Europe goes second (128,115 cases) followed by the Eastern Mediterranean region (24,811).

Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (26,832,826), followed by India (10,858,371), Brazil (9,548,079), Russia (4,012,710), the UK (3,972,152), France (3,304,356), Spain (3,005,487), Italy (2,655,319), Turkey (2,548,195), Germany (2,299,996), Colombia (2,161,462), and Argentina (1,985,501).