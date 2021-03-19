Number of COVID-19 cases in Africa exceeds 4.07 million, reports WHO

More than 42,000 confirmed coronavirus cases were registered in African countries in the past four days, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 4.07 million, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases in Africa currently stands at 4,072,935, with 42,141 cases confirmed during the past four days. The number of coronavirus-associated deaths amounts to 108,901, with 1,276 fatalities registered in the past four days. More than 3.6 million patients have recovered.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of Africa’s coronavirus cases and fatalities - 1,533,961 and 51,724, respectively. Egypt is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus-associated deaths and cases - 11,472 and 193,482, respectively. As many as 8,748 coronavirus-related deaths were reported from Morocco.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Ethiopia is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus cases (181,869 cases and 2,602 fatalities). Next are Nigeria (161,409 cases and 2,027 deaths), and Kenya (117,535 cases and 1,954 deaths).