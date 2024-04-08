Putin directs government to equalize refueling conditions along North-South corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 8. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to equalize refueling conditions for drivers within the International North-South Transport Corridor, Trend reports, citing the Kremlin.

Thus, according to the instructions, the government of Russia must ensure that drivers are given equal conditions when refueling vehicles in countries along the North-South corridor.

After the implementation of this instruction, freight transporters both from Russia and from countries along the North-South corridor will be able to buy the same amount of fuel for the same price along the route.

Putin also instructed to prepare a report on the above paragraph by June 1, 2024.

The foundation of the North-South corridor was laid based on an intergovernmental agreement signed between Russia, Iran, and India on September 12, 2000.

In total, 13 countries (Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Armenia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Oman, Russia, Tajikistan, Türkiye and Ukraine) have ratified the agreement.

The North-South corridor includes various modes of transport: rail, road, and inland waterways. The infrastructure of this route provides flexibility and a variety of transport routes. The corridor also facilitates international trade and the development of cooperation between the regions it connects.