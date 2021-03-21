EU to maintain dialogue with Turkey on critical issues

The European Union will keep channels of dialogue open and engage in talks with Turkey on outstanding issues in the region, according to the bloc's foreign policy chief, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"On the Eastern Mediterranean, we will pursue dialogue with Turkey on outstanding issues," Josep Borrell said in his book, "European Foreign Policy in Times of COVID-19."

Recalling that EU leaders tasked him to organize a multilateral conference on the Eastern Mediterranean, he wrote: "We clearly prefer the path of constructive relations but the political line is clear: in case of renewed actions by Turkey that breach international law, the EU will use options at its disposal."

Borrell said Turkey will continue to be an important partner on a number of issues. "This should enable us to emerge from a dynamic of dangerous confrontation with this great neighbor."

He stressed that Turkey wants to be seen as a country with a right to a share of the energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean and a nation capable of supplying a political solution to the conflict in Libya.