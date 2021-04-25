US Ambassador to Ankara summoned to Turkish Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.25

Trend:

US Ambassador to Ankara was summoned to Turkish Foreign Ministry after US President Joseph Biden made a statement on the so-called "Armenian genocide", Trend reports referring to TASS.

The Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister told the US Ambassador that the United States statement has no legal basis and that Ankara "rejects it, considers it unacceptable and strongly condemns it."

US President Joseph Biden called the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire “genocide" in his statement of Apr. 24.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out so-called "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated previously that there was no genocide against Armenians in the history of Turkey and the events of 1915 need investigation.

Turkey called on Armenia to open the archives of 1915 and create a joint commission to investigate the events. But Armenia has not yet responded to Turkey's proposal.