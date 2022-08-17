Erdogan, Israeli PM Yair Lapid discuss Türkiye-Israel ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid discussed Türkiye-Israel ties in a phone call on Wednesday, shortly after the two countries announced the reappointment of ambassadors, a statement by the Presidential Communications Directorate said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The two leaders welcomed the steps taken toward normalization of relations under the scope of the terms agreed upon during President Isaac Herzog's visit.

For his part, Erdogan told Lapid that Türkiye would take immediate steps to appoint a new ambassador to Israel.

He also noted that Türkiye supports the development of sustainable cooperation and dialogue with Israel under the scope of mutual respect.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu announced that the two countries would reappoint ambassadors on Wednesday, marking a milestone in the two countries' efforts to normalize ties.

In May, Cavushoglu visited Israel, the first by a Turkish foreign minister in 15 years.

Israel and Türkiye have decided to restore full diplomatic ties and will send ambassadors to each other's country following a steady improvement in relations, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office also said on Wednesday.